Glazer Capital LLC Makes New $491,000 Investment in Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Gobi Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $985,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOBI stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69. Gobi Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

