Glazer Capital LLC Reduces Position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,360 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in New Vista Acquisition were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:NVSAU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVSAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.