Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the September 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $31.54 on Friday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $32.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,973 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 2.67% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

