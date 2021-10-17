Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $9.51

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.51, but opened at $9.11. Gold Fields shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 65,466 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,658,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832,543 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 644.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,240,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,742 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,726,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,042,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,432,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

