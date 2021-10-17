Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of GIDMF stock traded down 0.01 on Friday, hitting 0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,501. Golden Independence Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.09 and a fifty-two week high of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.12.
Golden Independence Mining Company Profile
