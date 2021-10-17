Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:GTPAU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. 159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,368. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. Gores Technology Partners has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

