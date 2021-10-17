Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.99. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $26,576,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 182.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,276,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 825,566 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 181.3% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,261,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 812,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 663,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1,372.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 566,354 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

