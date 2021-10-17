Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $730.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.50. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $15.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.74%.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,234.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,781.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Stephen Alpart purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,583.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,562 shares of company stock worth $362,395. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

