Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.09% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 260,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200,700 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 120,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 67,569 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

GPK opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

