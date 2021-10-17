Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2,509.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 88,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $56.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.20%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

