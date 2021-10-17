Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 25.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2,780.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHL stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $307.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.67). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 75.19% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

