Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Shares of Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $0.93. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 92,912 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get Greystone Logistics alerts:

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 31.94%.

Greystone Logistics, Inc is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.