Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Short Interest Update

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 515,600 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 736,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 116.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 38,470 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUPV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 308,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,642. The company has a market capitalization of $216.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Grupo Supervielle has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $3.63.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.23 million. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.