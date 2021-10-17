Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.97

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.97 and traded as low as $23.52. Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 5,511 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $103.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFED. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 48,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

