Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) PT Raised to GBX 290 at Canaccord Genuity

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil production company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.26 ($2.90). The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £463.80 million and a P/E ratio of 12.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 178.63.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.