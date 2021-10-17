Hang Seng Bank Limited (HSNGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.78 on November 19th

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) declared a dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.7846 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This is a boost from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.76.

Shares of OTCMKTS HSNGY opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Hang Seng Bank has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSNGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

