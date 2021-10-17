Hang Seng Bank Limited (HSNGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.78 on November 19th

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) declared a dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.7846 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This is a boost from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.76.

Shares of OTCMKTS HSNGY opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Hang Seng Bank has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSNGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

