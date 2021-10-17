Hannover Rück’s (HVRRY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HVRRY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.90. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $97.10.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

