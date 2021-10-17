Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HBRIY has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Harbour Energy stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

