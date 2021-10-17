Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harte Hanks Inc. is a data-driven, omnichannel marketing company. The company offer customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfilment and marketing and product logistics. It operates principally in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Harte Hanks Inc.is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

HRTH opened at $6.95 on Thursday. Harte Hanks has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $48.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). Harte Hanks had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Harte Hanks will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harte-Hanks, Inc engages in the provision of marketing solutions. It specializes in consulting, data analytics, creative services, digital and social media, marketing strategy, marketing technology, and other related services. It supports a range of customers in the field of technology, travel and leisure, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, automotive, finance, and retail.

