HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) versus NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Head to Head Analysis

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) and NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.5% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of NatWest Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

HDFC Bank has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NatWest Group has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HDFC Bank and NatWest Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HDFC Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A NatWest Group 0 5 7 0 2.58

NatWest Group has a consensus target price of $5.79, suggesting a potential downside of 10.51%. Given NatWest Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NatWest Group is more favorable than HDFC Bank.

Dividends

HDFC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. NatWest Group pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. HDFC Bank pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HDFC Bank and NatWest Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HDFC Bank $21.00 billion 6.63 $4.46 billion $2.33 32.52 NatWest Group $16.85 billion 2.22 -$477.65 million N/A N/A

HDFC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than NatWest Group.

Profitability

This table compares HDFC Bank and NatWest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HDFC Bank 20.64% 15.71% 1.87% NatWest Group 15.28% 4.30% 0.24%

Summary

HDFC Bank beats NatWest Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations. The Treasury segment consists of bank’s investment portfolio, money market borrowing and lending, investment operations and trading in foreign exchange and derivative contracts. The Retail Banking segment provides loans and other services to customers through a branch network and other delivery channels. The Wholesale Banking segment provides loans, non-fund facilities and transaction services to large corporates, emerging corporates, public sector units, government bodies, financial institutions, and medium scale enterprises. The Other Banking Business segment includes income from para banking activities such as credit cards, debit cards, third party product distribution, primary dealership business, and the associated costs. The company was founded by Aditya Tapishwar Puri in August 1994 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments. The Commercial and Private Banking segment covers the Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and RBS International Commercial Banking sub-segments, involved in serving retail, commercial, corporate, and financial institution customers. The RBSI serves retail, commercial, corporate and financial institution customers in Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man and Gibraltar and financial institution customers in Luxembourg and London. The NatWest Markets offers corporate and institutional customers global market access, providing them with trading, risk management, and financing solutions. The Central Items and Other segment include corporate functions, such as RBS treasury, finance, risk management, compliance, legal, communications, and human resources. The company was founded on March 25, 1968

