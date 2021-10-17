Head to Head Comparison: Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) & IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Mannatech alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mannatech and IM Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00

IM Cannabis has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 146.48%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Mannatech.

Profitability

This table compares Mannatech and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech 4.22% 26.07% 10.38% IM Cannabis -62.31% -20.56% -13.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of Mannatech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mannatech and IM Cannabis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $151.41 million 0.44 $6.26 million N/A N/A IM Cannabis $11.86 million 20.10 -$21.42 million ($0.55) -6.45

Mannatech has higher revenue and earnings than IM Cannabis.

Summary

Mannatech beats IM Cannabis on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Inc. develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L. Caster in November 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, TX.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.