HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HHR traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.51. 55,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,771. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 113.81% and a net margin of 29.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in HeadHunter Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.