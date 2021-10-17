Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 388.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 211,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,529,000 after purchasing an additional 168,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CZR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $110.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.45. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 3.07.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

