Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $157,000 Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,091 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139,672 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,652,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,605,000 after acquiring an additional 300,763 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,115. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.65.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $309.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.32. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

