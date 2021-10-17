Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 88.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.35.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $160.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.12. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.69 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

