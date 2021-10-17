Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $152,000 Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 542.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 39,622 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Envista by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,783,000 after buying an additional 172,414 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,688 shares of company stock valued at $631,333. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NVST stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.