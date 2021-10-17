Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,203,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,216 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Healthpeak Properties worth $40,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 24.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,361 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 454,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

PEAK opened at $34.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

