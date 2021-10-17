Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Separately, Vertical Research downgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMX traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,678,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,112. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

