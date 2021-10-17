HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Short Interest Update

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of HMG/Courtland Properties stock remained flat at $$17.30 during trading hours on Friday. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935. HMG/Courtland Properties has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $17.59 million, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HMG/Courtland Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc engages in the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties. It invests in nominal equity interests in various privately-held entities including limited partnerships and in marketable securities such as equity and debt securities. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

