HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 64.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,071 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after buying an additional 472,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,787,000 after buying an additional 698,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,889,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,648,000 after buying an additional 476,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,544,000 after buying an additional 74,684 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HFC stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

