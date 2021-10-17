Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Up 83.0% in September

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

HKXCY stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $74.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average is $61.83.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.553 dividend. This is an increase from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. cut Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

