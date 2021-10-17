Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stock Position Lowered by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,773,000 after buying an additional 30,937 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after buying an additional 37,407 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 5.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

