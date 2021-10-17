Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 349.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 198,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 85,836 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 185,206 shares of company stock worth $19,994,717 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HZNP opened at $112.08 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $116.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.88 and its 200-day moving average is $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

