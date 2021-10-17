Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HUT opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59. Hut 8 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth $635,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth $6,998,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth $330,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

