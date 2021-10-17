Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$12.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.74. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of C$0.98 and a one year high of C$15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$33.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.8923498 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bitfury Holding B.V. sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$2,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,595,030 shares in the company, valued at C$136,630,051.50. Also, Director Jeremy Sewell bought 184,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,071,742.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,071,742.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 656,490 shares of company stock worth $7,092,958.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

