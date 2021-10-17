Hutner Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

