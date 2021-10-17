Hutner Capital Management Inc. Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 3.1% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $48.70 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.57%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.