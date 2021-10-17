Hutner Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,602 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for about 2.3% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE QSR opened at $61.37 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.65.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

