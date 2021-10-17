IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.15% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $18,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $151.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.54. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $79.73 and a 12 month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

