IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IGMS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

IGMS opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of -1.04. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.32.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16). As a group, research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $79,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,728 shares of company stock worth $330,765 over the last ninety days. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

