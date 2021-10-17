IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.58

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and traded as high as $37.61. IGM Financial shares last traded at $37.61, with a volume of 515 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.7951 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

About IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

