iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 978,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,288,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 75.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 66,736 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at $1,390,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 35.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 28,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,993. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.17.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

