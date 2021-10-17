IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to post sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.90. 1,243,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,843. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $125.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

