Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Down 3.6%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.65. 547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 338,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

IMTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.29 million and a PE ratio of -7.61.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Immatics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Immatics by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maven Securities LTD increased its position in shares of Immatics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

