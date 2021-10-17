Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.82

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and traded as high as $4.10. Immutep shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 177,156 shares traded.

IMMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immutep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Immutep in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep during the second quarter worth $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immutep in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immutep in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Immutep by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Immutep in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Immutep

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

