Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) Plans GBX 1.60 Dividend

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) declared a dividend on Friday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The stock has a market cap of £412.36 million and a PE ratio of 11.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44. Impact Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 97.20 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 122.20 ($1.60). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 190.62.

Get Impact Healthcare REIT alerts:

In other Impact Healthcare REIT news, insider Chris Santer purchased 12,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £14,954.73 ($19,538.45).

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.