Impel NeuroPharma, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 20th (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma’s (NASDAQ:IMPL) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, October 20th. Impel NeuroPharma had issued 5,333,334 shares in its public offering on April 23rd. The total size of the offering was $80,000,010 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

IMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

IMPL stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78. Impel NeuroPharma has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts predict that Impel NeuroPharma will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Impel NeuroPharma news, CEO Adrian Adams acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $279,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,669.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

