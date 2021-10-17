Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IRT opened at $21.31 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 112.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

