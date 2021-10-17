Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Position Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 564,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,212 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $14,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $27.69 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $28.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

