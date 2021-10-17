Insider Buying: Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider Andrew Ross purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.07) per share, for a total transaction of £115,650 ($151,097.47).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 843.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 817.85. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 486 ($6.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 951 ($12.42). The stock has a market cap of £809.92 million and a P/E ratio of 12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

